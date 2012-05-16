Eli Manning discusses his Super Bowl ring, charity work

Giants quarterback Eli Manning was named the NFL's MVP for the second time after this year's Super Bowl win against the Patriots, and he'll be joining his teammates tonight for a ceremony at Tiffanys where they'll receive their championship rings.

On Starting Point this morning, Manning explains that he only wears the ring on special occasions up to the start of the football season and then he thinks "alright, lets put it away and go get another one."

Regarding the health of his brother Peyton, Manning says that he's doing "great" and is "excited to be playing football again" with the Denver Broncos.

Peyton Manning was drafted to the Broncos after the team traded Tim Tebow to the New York Jets. Eli Manning tells Starting Point that he hasn't seen Tim since he came to New York. However, regarding the public frenzy over Tebow's trade, Manning notes, "it's one of those deals, in New York you win a Super Bowl but I'm the third most talked about quarterback between Mark and Tim. But that's the way I like it."

The NFL star also describes his involvement with BOKS (Build Our Kids' Success), a non-profit before-school physical activity program that aims to positively impact and inspire kids to exercise and achieve scholastically.

Read More