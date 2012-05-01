San Antonio, Texas: San Antonio's Market Square is home to shops and restaurants and often hosts live entertainment.

San Antonio, Texas: The shops of El Mercado sell Mexican goods.

San Diego, California: Old Town San Diego is made up of preserved and restored adobe and wooden buildings.

San Diego, California: The area hosts a thriving shopping and restaurant scene.

Pueblo, Colorado: A produce stand near Pueblo sells green chiles. In September, the town hosts a Chile & Frijoles Festival.

Pueblo, Colorado: The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk brought the river back to the heart of downtown Pueblo after it was diverted in the 1920s.