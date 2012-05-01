Finding Mexican culture in the USUpdated 10:35 AM ET, Thu May 4, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: Finding Mexican culture in the USSan Antonio, Texas: San Antonio's Market Square is home to shops and restaurants and often hosts live entertainment. Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: Finding Mexican culture in the USSan Antonio, Texas: The shops of El Mercado sell Mexican goods.Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: Finding Mexican culture in the USSan Diego, California: Old Town San Diego is made up of preserved and restored adobe and wooden buildings.Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: Finding Mexican culture in the USSan Diego, California: The area hosts a thriving shopping and restaurant scene.Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: Finding Mexican culture in the USPueblo, Colorado: A produce stand near Pueblo sells green chiles. In September, the town hosts a Chile & Frijoles Festival.Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: Finding Mexican culture in the USPueblo, Colorado: The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk brought the river back to the heart of downtown Pueblo after it was diverted in the 1920s.Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: Finding Mexican culture in the USTubac, Arizona: When you're finished gallery hopping in Tubac, head to Elvira's restaurant, which was established in 1927 in Nogales, Mexico, and reopened in Tubac. Hide Caption 7 of 7Photos: Finding Mexican culture in the USMore from TravelPutrajaya from above: Ballooning over Malaysia's most architecturally stunning cityA Sign of Summer in ChicagoFrank Lloyd Wright turns 150: An architecture tour of the US Midwest33 beautiful reasons to visit ItalyPeru's Andean Explorer: A luxury train journey on the roof of the world