Finding Mexican culture in the US

Updated 10:35 AM ET, Thu May 4, 2017

San Antonio, Texas: San Antonio's Market Square is home to shops and restaurants and often hosts live entertainment.
San Antonio, Texas: The shops of El Mercado sell Mexican goods.
San Diego, California: Old Town San Diego is made up of preserved and restored adobe and wooden buildings.
San Diego, California: The area hosts a thriving shopping and restaurant scene.
Pueblo, Colorado: A produce stand near Pueblo sells green chiles. In September, the town hosts a Chile & Frijoles Festival.
Pueblo, Colorado: The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk brought the river back to the heart of downtown Pueblo after it was diverted in the 1920s.
Tubac, Arizona: When you're finished gallery hopping in Tubac, head to Elvira's restaurant, which was established in 1927 in Nogales, Mexico, and reopened in Tubac.
