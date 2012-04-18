Breaking News

'America's oldest teen' Dick Clark dies

Alan Duke, CNN

Updated 1:02 PM ET, Fri October 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

American TV personality Dick Clark plays with his son, circa 1955. Clark died Wednesday at age 82.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsAmerican TV personality Dick Clark plays with his son, circa 1955. Clark died Wednesday at age 82.
Hide Caption
1 of 29
A young Clark poses for a portrait circa 1953.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsA young Clark poses for a portrait circa 1953.
Hide Caption
2 of 29
Clark circa 1955.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark circa 1955.
Hide Caption
3 of 29
Clark, front, with the McGuire Sisters and Johnny Mathis circa 1955.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark, front, with the McGuire Sisters and Johnny Mathis circa 1955.
Hide Caption
4 of 29
Clark on &quot;American Bandstand.&quot;
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the years Clark on "American Bandstand."
Hide Caption
5 of 29
&quot;American Bandstand&quot; host Clark, pictured in 1958, surrounded by audience members.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the years"American Bandstand" host Clark, pictured in 1958, surrounded by audience members.
Hide Caption
6 of 29
Clark and Pat Boone circa 1958
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark and Pat Boone circa 1958
Hide Caption
7 of 29
Clark presides over &#39;American Bandstand&#39; as teenagers dance to top 40 popular music in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, circa 1957.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark presides over 'American Bandstand' as teenagers dance to top 40 popular music in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, circa 1957.
Hide Caption
8 of 29
Clark announces the week&#39;s top 10 popular songs during an episode of the TV show, &quot;American Bandstand,&quot; circa 1958.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark announces the week's top 10 popular songs during an episode of the TV show, "American Bandstand," circa 1958.
Hide Caption
9 of 29
Clark laughes with teenagers on &quot;Amercian Bandstand&quot; circa 1958.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark laughes with teenagers on "Amercian Bandstand" circa 1958.
Hide Caption
10 of 29
Clark eats breakfast with wife Barbara and son Richard A. Clark, circa 1958.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark eats breakfast with wife Barbara and son Richard A. Clark, circa 1958.
Hide Caption
11 of 29
Clark, pictured with Edd Byrnes, hosted &quot;American Bandstand,&quot; from 1956 until 1987.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark, pictured with Edd Byrnes, hosted "American Bandstand," from 1956 until 1987.
Hide Caption
12 of 29
Clark sits in a room decorated floor to ceiling with record album covers circa 1958.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark sits in a room decorated floor to ceiling with record album covers circa 1958.
Hide Caption
13 of 29
&quot;American Bandstand&quot; was the most popular dance show of all time.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the years"American Bandstand" was the most popular dance show of all time.
Hide Caption
14 of 29
Clark in 1968.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark in 1968.
Hide Caption
15 of 29
Clark in 1973.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark in 1973.
Hide Caption
16 of 29
Clark on the beach in 1973.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark on the beach in 1973.
Hide Caption
17 of 29
Clark on the set of his NBC television series, &quot;Dick Clark&#39;s Live Wednesday,&quot; in 1978.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark on the set of his NBC television series, "Dick Clark's Live Wednesday," in 1978.
Hide Caption
18 of 29
Clark in a photo to promote his 1980 New Year&#39;s special.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark in a photo to promote his 1980 New Year's special.
Hide Caption
19 of 29
Clark and wife Karen attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 30, 1981, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark and wife Karen attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 30, 1981, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
20 of 29
Clark hosts his annual ABC New Year special from New York&#39;s Times Square in 1994.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark hosts his annual ABC New Year special from New York's Times Square in 1994.
Hide Caption
21 of 29
Clark, Stevie Wonder and Babyface at the taping of &quot;American Bandstand&#39;s 50th...A Celebration&quot; at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Ca. Saturday, April 20, 2002.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark, Stevie Wonder and Babyface at the taping of "American Bandstand's 50th...A Celebration" at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Ca. Saturday, April 20, 2002.
Hide Caption
22 of 29
Clark poses with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanely during the taping of the 50th anniversary special of &quot;American Bandstand.&quot;
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark poses with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanely during the taping of the 50th anniversary special of "American Bandstand."
Hide Caption
23 of 29
Michael Jackson and Clark during the taping of the 50th anniversary special of &quot;American Bandstand.&quot;
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsMichael Jackson and Clark during the taping of the 50th anniversary special of "American Bandstand."
Hide Caption
24 of 29
Clark poses with &quot;The Villiage People&quot; at the taping of the 50th anniversary special of &quot;American Bandstand.&quot;
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark poses with "The Villiage People" at the taping of the 50th anniversary special of "American Bandstand."
Hide Caption
25 of 29
Clark and Cher hug during the taping of the 50th anniversary speical of &quot;American Bandstand.&quot;
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
dick clark cher 2002Clark and Cher hug during the taping of the 50th anniversary speical of "American Bandstand."
Hide Caption
26 of 29
Clark speaks at the &quot;Motown 45&quot; Anniversary Celebration in Los Angeles in 2004.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark speaks at the "Motown 45" Anniversary Celebration in Los Angeles in 2004.
Hide Caption
27 of 29
Clark flashes a smile during the nominations for the 2004 American Music Awards.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark flashes a smile during the nominations for the 2004 American Music Awards.
Hide Caption
28 of 29
Clark, Ryan Seacrest and Kari Clark attend the Emmy Awards in 2010.
Photos: Photos: Dick Clark through the years
Photos: Dick Clark through the yearsClark, Ryan Seacrest and Kari Clark attend the Emmy Awards in 2010.
Hide Caption
29 of 29

Story highlights

  • Entertainers recall "American Bandstand" influence
  • Dick Clark died of a heart attack while at a Santa Monica hospital, his publicist says
  • He suffered a stroke in December 2004, reducing his on-camera work
  • Clark started "American Bandstand" as a local TV show in Philadelphia in 1956

Los Angeles (CNN)Broadcast icon Dick Clark, the longtime host of the influential "American Bandstand," has died, publicist Paul Shefrin said. He was 82.

Clark suffered a heart attack while at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica for an outpatient procedure, his publicist said Wednesday. "Attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful."
The family has not yet decided whether there will be a public memorial service for the multifaceted Clark, although Shefrin said, "There will be no funeral."
Clark suffered what was then described as "a mild stroke" in December 2004, just months after announcing he had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.
    That stroke forced Clark to cut back on his on-camera work, including giving up the hosting duties for the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" specials. He returned as a co-host with Ryan Seacrest on December 31, 2005.
    Read More
    Clark anguished each year over whether to continue appearing on the annual show because of limitations on his speech from the stroke, U.S. Rep. David Dreier, a longtime friend, told CNN Wednesday.
    "But then he would get deluged by people who were stroke victims and other people who had infirmities and they were such admirers of his fighting spirit," said Dreier, R-California.
    Share your memories of Dick Clark
    Clark's "American Bandstand" work, which he began when it was a local TV show in Philadelphia in 1956, earned him the nickname "America's oldest living teenager." The dance show was picked up by ABC and broadcast nationally a year later.
    "If you didn't go on 'American Bandstand,' you hadn't made it yet," singer Aretha Franklin told "AC360."
    The savvy entrepreneur was a pioneer in introducing African-American and other performers to millions of young TV viewers. His audiences were integrated, among the first on television.
    "Only God is responsible for making more stars than Dick Clark," said singer Tony Orlando, who was 16 when he first appeared on Clark's show in 1961.
    Entertainers told CNN on Wednesday that Clark knew that music transcends race.
    "Dick understood the connection that music had. It wasn't about black, it wasn't about white," Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men told "Piers Morgan Tonight."
    Seacrest gave a statement to CNN expressing deep sadness for "the loss of my dear friend Dick Clark."
    "He has truly been one of the greatest influences in my life," Seacrest said. "I idolized him from the start, and I was graced early on in my career with his generous advice and counsel. When I joined his show in 2006, it was a dream come true to work with him every New Year's Eve for the last six years."
    Seacrest called Clark "smart, charming, funny and always a true gentleman."
    Another major figure on the music scene was too upset to talk about Clark's death. Radio host Casey Kasem's wife, Jean, told CNN that Clark served as substitute host for Kasem's popular "American Top 40."
    "We just feel that he was one of the most magnanimous human beings that we ever knew in the industry," Jean Kasem said of Clark.
    Clark became wealthy as a businessman, producing successful TV shows through Dick Clark Productions. He created the American Music Awards in the 1970s, a competitor to the Grammy Awards.
    He sold the company to Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder in 2007.
    "One of the real draws when we purchased Dick Clark Productions was the opportunity to build on the tremendous foundation of programming that this icon of American broadcasting created," Snyder said Wednesday. "I got to know Dick over the past five years, and he was just as personable and warm in person as he was on television. Once you got to know Dick, it was obvious why he was so beloved by his fans. He was, in every sense of the word, a giant."
    Born Richard Wagstaff Clark in Mount Vernon, New York, on November 30, 1929, he began his broadcast career working at a radio station managed by his father.
    Clark, who was married three times, is survived by his wife, Kari, two sons and a daughter.
    The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted Clark in its nonperformer category in 1993.
    Clark also hosted numerous other television favorites, including the "Pyramid" game shows and "TV's Bloopers and Practical Jokes."
    "This guy was the best," said singer Freddy Cannon, who appeared on "American Bandstand" 110 times. "He helped me from the very bottom of my career all through the '80s and the '90s, and he's going to be missed a lot."
    Former CNN talk host Larry King said Clark's secret for success was his ability to be natural on camera.
    "The hardest thing in the business is to be yourself, and no one knew that better than Dick Clark," King said.
    Singer Donny Osmond said Clark was one of a kind: "If someone cannot fill your shoes, you are a legend. And Dick Clark was a legend."
    Clark's passing follows by less than three months the death of another TV dance show icon, Don Cornelius, the creator of "Soul Train." Cornelius was found dead of what authorities said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Los Angeles on February 1. He was 75.
    People we've lost in 2012: The lives they lived

    CNN's Denise Quan and JD Cargill contributed to this report.