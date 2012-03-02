'Blood in the water' - Hungary's sporting battle against Soviet oppression

Story highlights Hungary's water polo match with Soviet Union played against backdrop of revolution

Hungary beat Soviets 4-0 in semifinal at Melbourne Olympics in 1956 and went on to take gold

Failed revolution claimed 2,000 lives and created hundreds of thousands of refugees

Hungary is most successful water polo team at Olympics, winning nine gold medals

(CNN) "Try to imagine the situation," says Dezso Gyarmati, captain of Hungary's 1956 Olympic water polo team.

"A superpower destroys your country with weapons and tanks -- a country that has never asked for that power to be there. And after that revolution is crushed you have to face the representatives of that superpower."

The Hungarian Revolution of 1956 became the backdrop to one of the most famous contests in Olympic history, where blood spilled in the sporting arena came to symbolize the bloody struggle of a nation against a brutal oppressor, the former Soviet Union.

The events at the Melbourne Games in December that year became known as the "Blood in the Water" match, but when Hungary's water polo team set off for Australia in early November, the possibility of freedom still hung over the streets of Budapest.

Mass protests and fighting which erupted on October 23 had died down after a ceasefire was ordered, and Soviet armed forces were beginning their withdrawal.

