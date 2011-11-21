Best days for seasonal shopping

Story highlights "Early Black Friday" can offer shoppers great sales as early as Halloween

Black Friday is a traditional in-store shopping day, but try online, too

Wait till the last minute to buy really big-ticket items

(Real Simple) Consult this handy calendar of what gifts to purchase, when -- courtesy of consumer-retail experts.

October 28 to November 9

On and around the weekends before and after Halloween, some merchants tout "early Black Friday" sales with select "door busters" (like off-brand electronics marked down by about 30 percent) aimed at early-bird shoppers. Don't get too excited. Often these items are the sites' standard weekly specials, rebranded to fit the holiday-shopping season, says Brad Wilson, the founder of the deal site BradsDeals.com.

Make the purchase only if the item meets two criteria: It's discounted by at least 20 percent, and you were planning to buy it anyway. Both weekends, you can find information about these sales by scanning ads in the Sunday newspapers or by checking your favorite retailers' websites. But wait until the following Monday to make purchases online. By then competitors may have matched prices or even started a price war.